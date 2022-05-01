ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

SC’s future chefs? Students compete in the kitchen, with scholarships on the line

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 5 days ago

Culinary instructors Eric Sayers of Beaufort-Jasper Academy and James Hill of Hilton Head High watched anxiously Friday as their students competed for a scholarship to attend the Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Culinary Institute of the South.

“These are my babies,” Sayers said. “It’s my first year teaching. I feel like a mother hen; they’re making me proud no matter what.”

In the competition, students were tasked with setting a three-course menu over the course of two months in order to win a $1,000 renewable scholarship from the Palmetto Bluff Club to attend TCL. The winners also received a professional chef’s knife kit embroidered with the school’s logo.

Teams comprised of four students from each school glided through the culinary school’s kitchen with surprising expertise, yelling, “hot, hot, hot,” to make sure no one was behind them when they turned around with a sizzling pan. Onlookers wouldn’t even have been able to tell that they were nervous, or that a scholarship was on the line, if not for one student locking himself in the kitchen’s freezer by accident.

“Nerves,” Sayers laughed after letting the student out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bl39Y_0fPm0bSX00
Hilton Head High School students chose to prepare duck for the competition Friday at TCL’s Culinary Institute of the South. Sofia Sanchez

The competition was first held in 2019 at BJ Ace, according to TCL culinary instructor Sam Carpenter, but was put on hold for the last two years during the pandemic. Friday was also the first time that the students were cooking in the culinary school’s state-of-the-art kitchen .

“They made their own menus, they portioned them out, practiced,” Carpenter said. “They came in with a game plan, ready to go. It really gives us a chance to see what these guys can do and how creative they are.”

‘It’s hands-off’ for teachers

Currently, tuition for the culinary school is covered by Gov. Henry McMaster’s multi-million-dollar workforce scholarship for South Carolina residents and will be through the summer, according to the college’s public relations specialist Mindy Lucas. No announcements have been made for an extension, she said.

Most students have been with their teachers for a year or two, Hill said, and some he has known even before they were his students. For Hill’s team, made up of students Tessa Marie Lathe Hutchinson, Dylan Magda, Allison Misko and Edward Thompson, the energy the morning of the competition was more excited than nervous, he said. At least until they saw the professional kitchen at the college, that is.

“We’re not allowed to give them advice,” Hill said. “Once the clock starts, it’s hands-off. That’s very hard for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoxN2_0fPm0bSX00
Students from Beaufort-Jasper Academy and Hilton Head High School competed Friday at the Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Culinary Institute of the South for a scholarship to attend the school. Sofia Sanchez

In the end, BJ Ace, made up of students Karla Fernandez, Brayden Garcia Perez, Jose Nava and Cristopher Sanchez, was the winner for their pork drizzled in a mushroom sauce. Miles Huff, the school’s dean, said he was proud of both teams that participated not just for their teamwork but also for their professional dishes.

“I’m not saying that the plates several years ago weren’t good, but these were superior from what I saw a few years ago,” Huff said. “You’re stepping up the game.”

After the award was announced, 16-year-old Fernandez was shaking. Cooking with her grandmother while visiting her in Galicia, Spain, spurred her interest in cooking.

“My dream is to open up a Spanish restaurant around here and introduce the South to Spanish culinary culture,” Fernandez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc4ou_0fPm0bSX00
Beaufort-Jasper Academy students grin after their team won a Palmetto Bluff Club $1,000 renewable scholarship and professional knife kits to pursue a degree at the Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Culinary Institute of the South Sofia Sanchez

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
Beaufort, SC
Education
City
Beaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Education
Beaufort, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Woman is $300,000 Richer Thanks To Her Grand Kids

A Grandmother from South Carolina just won over a quarter of a million dollars using the ages of her grandchildren. The lady is from Midlands, South Carolina and she says she would like to keep her identity a secret for now. You do not have to reveal who you are if you win the lottery in the Palmetto State.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#On The Line#College#Sc#Beaufort Jasper Academy#The Palmetto Bluff Club#Hilton Head High School
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
UPI News

South Carolina grandmother wins $300,000 using ages of grandkids

April 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified grandmother from South Carolina won $300,000 playing the lottery by using the ages of her grandchildren. The grandmother had purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Circle K store and used the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21 while also adding the power-up option.
LOTTERY
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
304
Followers
42
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy