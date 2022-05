AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County’s animal shelter in Auburn is close to full capacity and is attempting to lure in prospective adoptees by discounting the adoption fee. The adoption center says that their dog kennels are close to 90 percent of capacity, and some of the dogs have already been at the shelter for more than 30 days. “The biggest impact of being overcrowded at the shelter is it becomes incredibly stressful for the animals and that can lead to behavioral and medical problems where disease can spread quickly,” said Katie Ingram, with the shelter. In an effort to lower the number of...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO