ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Darick Hall was one of three minor leaguers within the Philadelphia Phillies system to earn monthly honors for April. Hall had himself quite an April for Lehigh Valley. in 23 games for the month, Hall hit nearly .300 from the dish with nine home runs and 28 RBIs. The RBI mark was good enough to be tied for first amongst all minor league hitters.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO