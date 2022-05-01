Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lincoln Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following river in Missouri Cuivre River near Troy. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cuivre River near Troy. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins...significant agricultural land is inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM CDT Friday was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting now, then will fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cuivre River Troy 21.0 25.1 15.6 10.2 8.8 8.3 8.1

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO