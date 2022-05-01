Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and...
Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized reductions to visibility will result in rapidly changing conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Jasper, Tyler and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR COFFEE...WESTERN GENEVA...WEST CENTRAL BAY...WALTON...WESTERN HOLMES AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutledge to near Brantley to 6 miles east of Dozier to near Opp to 10 miles north of Lockhart to near Florala to Valparaiso, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Elba, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Geneva, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Samson, New Brockton, Eglin Air Force Base, Lee, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Kinston, Westville and Ebro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Imboden affecting Randolph and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Imboden. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lower lying cultivated farmlands and pastures flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Spring River Imboden 18.0 18.7 Fri 5 AM 13.6 10.0 9.1 19.0 7 AM 5/06
Effective: 2022-05-06 07:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly Areas of dense fog possible through 10 or 11 AM Areas of fog will become locally dense over the southern and western NC Piedmont through 10 or 11 AM, then disperse. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and leave extra following distance.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lincoln Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following river in Missouri Cuivre River near Troy. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cuivre River near Troy. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins...significant agricultural land is inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM CDT Friday was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting now, then will fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cuivre River Troy 21.0 25.1 15.6 10.2 8.8 8.3 8.1
Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-03 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hardin; Hart; Larue A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTH CENTRAL HART AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT/312 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Munfordville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hodgenville, Upton, Sonora, Talley, Boundary Oak, Mathers Mill, Leafdale, Maxine and Tanner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday morning at 645 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper; Newton Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Joplin...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.8 feet, flooding occurs on Castle Drive on the southwest side of Shoal Creek across from the gage site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Friday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 06/11/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 05:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Boyd, southeastern Greenup, Lawrence, Carter, southern Lawrence, Cabell and northern Wayne Counties through 830 AM EDT At 806 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms near Durbin, or 8 miles south of Cannonsburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Grayson, Louisa, Coal Grove, Olive Hill, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Grayson Lake State Park, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg and Ceredo. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 162 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. For the South Grand River...including Urich...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Grand River at Urich. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 27.2 Fri 6am 27.4 26.5 17.6
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Greene; Stone; Webster FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL CHRISTIAN, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, NORTHERN STONE AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. An Areal Flood Warning Flood Warning remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for this area.
