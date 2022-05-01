ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

What to do amid baby formula shortage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Roosevelt Leftwich
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFXsV_0fPlzgnz00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – Eleven-month-old Isaiah likes a good snack and although he may be thinking of a burger right now, formula is going to be a part of his daily routine for a least a little while longer.

But finding baby formula for many parents is a little tough right now. Shortages worldwide are also affecting U.S. store shelves.

“It’s been inconvenient. We usually get it at Costco. At first I tried to stock up and they limited it to two at a time, or two [stores] that we’ve gone to, they haven’t had any and I know my sister-in-law who has a baby too and orders Similac on Amazon and sometimes it’s been out of stock.” Isiah’s mom Katie Goldby says.

That’s the same story all over the country.

Two things have happened here. The largest makers of baby formula, Abbott and Mead Johnson, both have experience problems getting some of the ingredients they need, which has slowed production.

Also, a large recall of certain lots of Similac and two other brands back in February has exacerbated the problem of supply.

More baby formula recalled after infant death: FDA

Even if your usual brand isn’t available, pediatricians say most children can adapt to another brand.

“I’m sure there are taste differences and every baby has preferences, but if you do need to change formulas, it should be okay. The only exception would be babies who are on special kinds of formulas like certain hypoallergenic formulas or elemental formulas,” said Dr. Lauren Beene with Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Suburban Pediatrics.

Dr. Beene says they get a lot of questions from parents about what to do when their preferred brand of formula isn’t available.

She says don’t use cow or goat’s milk. It doesn’t have anywhere near the correct nutrition for an infant and could cause problems.

Don’t think about diluting the formula you already have to make it stretch, either. You can change brands, but all formula needs to be given in the proper mixture.

“The contents of formula, in particular the electrolytes, sodium, potassium and all of that, are in a very specific ratio and when diluted with extra water, they become too diluted and baby’s kidneys are not mature enough to properly filter extra water.” Dr. Beene said.

Dr. Beene encourages parents who are having trouble finding formula to talk to their pediatrician because they may be able to point them toward resources that can help.

Do you really need to put your bird feeder away to stop avian flu?

The major makers of baby formula say they hope to get supplies back up, but there’s no timetable set just yet.

For parents, the limits and shortages will continue to be a pain.

“Generally, we’re trying to get value for the price. That is especially frustrating [when] there is limited availability and there is less choice and you have to choose something expensive. Thankfully he’s not picky, but some babies are,” Goldby says

Dr. Beene says if you have any questions about formula, you should contact your pediatrician.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Funeral arrangements announced for Belton High School student

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for the Belton High School student who was fatally stabbed have been arranged. Jose “Joe” Ramirez passed away at the age of 18 on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are being done by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 West U.S. Highway 190. According to […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Brady shooter charged with attempted capital murder

BRADY, Texas — A man who was arrested for shooting a Brady police officer now faces attempted murder charges. According to booking documents, Dakota Allen Blake, 35, of Defiance, OH, is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The Department of Public Safety says Blake opened fire on a Brady police officer after […]
BRADY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
City
Cleveland, TX
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Baby Formula#Kidneys#Nutrition#Wjw
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy