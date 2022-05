International Star Wars Day is one of our favorite holidays, and a big reason for that is the dozens of ways to celebrate it. One option is to play through the catalog of exceptional video games set in the galaxy far, far away. Of all the games to choose from, two stand out — Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 — a duo of classic RPGs from Bioware and Obsidian that redefined the genre in 2003 and 2004. Both of these classics received mobile ports in the last few years. However, one thing, sets them apart from other mobile games — mods. These Android ports use the same file system as their PC counterparts, opening up the world of modding to mobile players.

