APD: Charger hit semi-trailer in fatal I-40 crash

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a Dodge Charger rear-ended the trailer of a semi on westbound I-40 and Louisiana and spun out of control.

They say a semi was driving in the number two lane and the Charger was in the number one lane. Officials say the Charger steered into the number two lane, striking the right rear side of the semi-trailer.

The Charger spun out and came to a stop on the right shoulder. The driver of the semi was checked at the scene and released. The driver of the Charger died from their injuries.

Investigators say speed was a factor on the Charger’s part and it is unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

