ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions look dramatically different today than they did when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell walked through the door 16 months ago. Among the 87 players on the roster, 58 were brought in by the new regime. That’s a turnover rate of 67%, and doesn’t even account for the turnover that is sure to occur once the rookies are signed in the coming weeks.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO