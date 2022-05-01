ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers’ title hopes fading after Old Firm draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07N4wx_0fPlykRW00

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted that Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Celtic at Parkhead had realistically ended their cinch Premiership title hopes.

In an pulsating final Old Firm fixture of the season, the home side took the lead in the 20th minute through Portuguese attacker Jota’s close-range finish but Gers striker Fashion Sakala levelled in the 68th minute with a powerful drive before hitting the post in a dramatic finale.

With just three fixtures remaining, Celtic remain six points clear and with a better goal difference of 19, a commanding lead which the Gers manager noted in his post-match Sky Sports interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hgqZ_0fPlykRW00
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala (right) celebrates scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Celtic at Parkhead (Jane Barlow/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Without conceding the title was definitely lost, the Dutchman said: “I think only a win today would give us a chance to close the gap even more.

“It’s still six points with the goal difference in favour of Celtic so it will be more difficult after today.

“As I said before the game, we needed a win to close the gap to three points. We didn’t, we drew, but I couldn’t have asked for more from my players, what they have given.

“Especially in the second half, we pushed really hard to come back into the game, which we did, and get good opportunities to win this game in the final 10 or 12 minutes.

“Definitely second half you saw, after 60-65 minutes, we were getting stronger and stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXrFt_0fPlykRW00
Jota fires Celtic ahead against Rangers in the 1-1 Old Firm draw at Parkhead (Jane Barlow/PA Images). (PA Wire)

“We did very well in those moments, created great chances, hit the post. What can you ask for more?

“The only thing is we didn’t score the big chances we had.

“We did everything we could to win this game but in the end we are two points short.”

Rangers now turn their attention to the second-leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday night where they will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Van Bronckhorst feels the display against Celtic stands Rangers in good stead for the return game against the Bundesliga outfit.

He said: “We have to prepare well, we had a good performance, physically we looked strong as well.

“Now we have three days to prepare for Leipzig at home and reach the final in Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8m0d_0fPlykRW00
Celtic’s Greg Taylor battles for the ball with Rangers’James Tavernier during the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw (Jane Barlow/PA Images). (PA Wire)

“We have got to prepare like we always do and make sure we have the same intentions and character we showed here because we also need it on Thursday.”

Ange Postecoglou would not concede that the 1-1 draw against their city rivals had effectively made Celtic champions.

The Hoops boss, whose side are 29 games unbeaten in the Premiership,is looking to finish the season with a flourish.

He said: “I don’t know about unassailable but we are in a strong position.

“We have three games to go, two of them at home. We have been so strong at home all year, including today, we didn’t lose.

“From our perspective it gives us a great opportunity to take advantage of the position we are in.

“The thing with us, we don’t want to sort of just get there, we want to finish strong and we have three games to do that.

“The boys are not jubilant. They understand that they had to work hard today to get something out of it.

“We will keep improving as a football team but the character they are showing at the moment, that’s priceless.

“That’s what is going to hold us in good stead not just for this year but for years to come if we keep having that mentality of taking on every challenge before us and making sure we don’t yield and we don’t give up at any stage.

“I think they are a determined lot and they are determined to finish the season strongly.”

newschain

I’m still pinching myself: Ex-skipper Richard Gough proud of Rangers success

Former Rangers skipper Richard Gough admits he had a tear in his eye as he watched his old team reach the Europa League final on the nosiest night he has heard at Ibrox. The man who skippered Gers to a record-equalling ninth consecutive title, and a European campaign that took them one game from the Champions League final, felt the atmosphere was “spine-tingling” for the semi-final second leg.
UEFA
newschain

Scott Wright says Rangers want to win the Europa League after reaching final

Scott Wright wants Rangers to now go all the way in the Europa League after helping the Gers get through an epic semi-final tussle with RB Leipzig on Thursday. The 24-year-old Light Blues attacker set up midfielder Glen Kamara for the Gers’ second goal at Ibrox after skipper James Tavernier had shot the home side into the lead in the 18th minute to level the tie on aggregate.
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Neilson pleased Hearts’ injured players are returning before cup final

Robbie Neilson declared himself pleased with the way his injured Hearts contingent are gradually returning to contention ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Rangers. The Jambos have been hit with a spate of fitness issues surrounding key players in recent weeks, but Neilson remains confident that everyone bar long-term absentee Beni Baningime will be available for the Hampden showdown with the Europa League finalists a fortnight on Saturday.
WORLD
newschain

Roy Hodgson will not be looking for another top level managerial challenge

Roy Hodgson insisted he will not be looking for another managerial job ahead of Watford’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed when they travel to Hodgson’s former club, with the Hornets needing favourable results, a goal difference swing and wins in all of their remaining matches to remain in the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Burnley trio winning fitness battles ahead of Aston Villa clash

Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa. Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass. Captain Ben...
SOCCER
