Hinds County, MS

1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi festival

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and several others have been injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that “several” people were taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Jones said the incident occurred at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, which is hosting the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Jones said an “officer involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details.

He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist. The festival features live entertainment, cooking contests and amusement park rides.

