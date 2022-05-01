ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Get a raise, save your marriage: Study finds a higher minimum wage can lower divorce rates

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400GsI_0fPlxDTS00

LOS ANGELES ( StudyFinds.org ) – More dollars will lead to less divorce, according to a new study. A collaboration between UCLA psychologists and RAND economists claims to have uncovered a new, effective way to cut down on the number of divorces among low-income Americans: Raise the minimum wage.

$15 minimum wage: Where the debate and alternatives stand

This is the first project ever to examine the impact of a state’s minimum wage increases on local marriage and divorce rates among low-income earners.

“When policymakers think about ways of helping disadvantaged families, there has been a general tendency to try teaching them things like better communication or coping skills,” says lead study author and UCLA psychology professor Benjamin Karney in a university release . “The assumption that the consequences of income inequality can be managed this way has been proven wrong again and again.”

“Luckily, there are other, more direct avenues to improving the lives of disadvantaged families, and one is to pursue policies that improve their lives in concrete ways.”

Do you make the living wage in Tennessee?

The federal government has devoted nearly $1 billion to helping low-income families stay together in recent years, and the Republican subcommittee of the Senate Joint Economic Committee just recently published a report expressing their commitment to combating the issue. Thus far most of those expensive efforts, which largely focused on teaching better relationship communication skills, have produced middling results at best.

$1 can save your marriage?

This latest work, however, discovered that a when a state raises their minimum wage by just $1 per hour, divorce rates decline by seven to 15 percent over the following two years among low-income men and women.

Additionally, an increase in a state’s minimum wage by $1 also appears to foster a different effect — new marriage rates decline by three to six percent. Study co-author Thomas Bradbury, a UCLA psychology professor, explains that when young low-earners start making more money, they tend to delay marriage as opposed to avoiding marriage entirely.

“Raising the minimum wage appears to bring the marital timing of low-wage earners more in line with the timing of more affluent people, who tend to marry at older ages,” Prof. Bradbury says, noting that these marriages are usually less likely to end in divorce.

What do lower divorce rates and later marriages have in common?

In the majority of cases, they strengthen low-income families’ overall situations. Moreover, these benefits take hold more consistently and in a faster fashion in comparison to federal programs focusing on communication or coping skills.

“When the lives of poorer families get easier — that is, when they can be less poor — relationships within the family get easier as well, without anyone needing to be taught anything,” Prof. Karney adds. “Any policies that address income inequality are likely to have measurable benefits for family stability.”

Researchers analyzed two datasets collected between 2004 and 2015 for this project. The first was provided by the Current Population Survey , a mostly telephone-based poll featuring roughly 60,000 households in various populous areas. The other dataset came via the American Community Survey , a primarily mail-based survey of about 300,000 households. Only people between the ages of 18 and 35 participated in this research, as those age groups constitute the majority of low-income earners.

Study authors made it a point to mention that between 2002 and 2015 seven U.S. states never raised their minimum wages unless federally mandated to do so. Those states were Wyoming, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

“Financial considerations play a substantial role in whether couples consider their relationships worth maintaining,” Prof. Karney concludes. “Economic stress and financial strain predict less satisfying and less stable marriages, and higher levels of poverty and consumer debt predict a greater risk of divorce.”

For this work, study authors considered anyone making $20 per hour or less a low-income worker . They clarify, however, that the results would have been largely the same even if they had lowered that threshold to $16 per hour.

The study is published in the Journal of Marriage and Family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Multiple schools dismissing early for severe weather

(WJHL) – Multiple school systems in the Tri-Cities are dismissing classes early due to severe weather threats in the region. As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the following schools are dismissing students: Unicoi County Schools – Elementary Schools at Noon, Middle/High Schools at 11:45 a.m.. Greene County Schools – Dismissing at Noon, ESP Program and […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
Oklahoma State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Marriages#Living Wage#Income Inequality#Rand#Americans#Republican
WJHL

April police chase leads to charges against Mountain City man

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after an April police chase led to officers discovering methamphetamine and an explosive device inside his car. The Mountain City Police Department charged Justin Banner of Mountain City with felony possession of meth, felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, locking him in storage unit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit. Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Relationships
WJHL

Roe v. Wade may be overturned. Local lawmakers react

(WJHL) — A 67-page draft outlining the Supreme Court’s plan to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion on a federal level sparked polarized reactions from Virginia and Tennessee lawmakers and representatives. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tennessee) responded to the leak with a Twitter post on Monday, describing abortion as “forces of evil.” […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

$300 rent increase shocks Knoxville man as rates rise across the US

A west Knox County man's rent will skyrocket by $300 a month in the coming year. Tom Buckner told us he thought his monthly rent might up by $30 or $40. It turns out the complex where he lives is increasing its rent on par with most others in the Knoxville area as having to pay $1600 to $1900 a month for an average rental unit is not unusual in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Richard Venable narrowly wins Sullivan County GOP mayoral primary

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Richard Venable has cleared a major hurdle in his bid for a third consecutive term as Sullivan County’s mayor.  Venable narrowly defeated County Commissioner Angie Stanley in the county Republican primary, according to unofficial vote totals which show that he won by just 121 votes. “Come on along and let’s […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy