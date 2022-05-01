ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Get a raise, save your marriage: Study finds a higher minimum wage can lower divorce rates

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGrx7_0fPlxBi000

LOS ANGELES ( StudyFinds.org ) – More dollars will lead to less divorce, according to a new study. A collaboration between UCLA psychologists and RAND economists claims to have uncovered a new, effective way to cut down on the number of divorces among low-income Americans: Raise the minimum wage.

This is the first project ever to examine the impact of a state’s minimum wage increases on local marriage and divorce rates among low-income earners.

“When policymakers think about ways of helping disadvantaged families, there has been a general tendency to try teaching them things like better communication or coping skills,” says lead study author and UCLA psychology professor Benjamin Karney in a university release . “The assumption that the consequences of income inequality can be managed this way has been proven wrong again and again.”

“Luckily, there are other, more direct avenues to improving the lives of disadvantaged families, and one is to pursue policies that improve their lives in concrete ways.”

The federal government has devoted nearly $1 billion to helping low-income families stay together in recent years, and the Republican subcommittee of the Senate Joint Economic Committee just recently published a report expressing their commitment to combating the issue. Thus far most of those expensive efforts, which largely focused on teaching better relationship communication skills, have produced middling results at best.

$1 can save your marriage?

This latest work, however, discovered that a when a state raises their minimum wage by just $1 per hour, divorce rates decline by seven to 15 percent over the following two years among low-income men and women.

Additionally, an increase in a state’s minimum wage by $1 also appears to foster a different effect — new marriage rates decline by three to six percent. Study co-author Thomas Bradbury, a UCLA psychology professor, explains that when young low-earners start making more money, they tend to delay marriage as opposed to avoiding marriage entirely.

“Raising the minimum wage appears to bring the marital timing of low-wage earners more in line with the timing of more affluent people, who tend to marry at older ages,” Prof. Bradbury says, noting that these marriages are usually less likely to end in divorce.

What do lower divorce rates and later marriages have in common?

In the majority of cases, they strengthen low-income families’ overall situations. Moreover, these benefits take hold more consistently and in a faster fashion in comparison to federal programs focusing on communication or coping skills.

“When the lives of poorer families get easier — that is, when they can be less poor — relationships within the family get easier as well, without anyone needing to be taught anything,” Prof. Karney adds. “Any policies that address income inequality are likely to have measurable benefits for family stability.”

What is ‘dirty soda’? Utah’s beloved drink is trending on social media

Researchers analyzed two datasets collected between 2004 and 2015 for this project. The first was provided by the Current Population Survey , a mostly telephone-based poll featuring roughly 60,000 households in various populous areas. The other dataset came via the American Community Survey , a primarily mail-based survey of about 300,000 households. Only people between the ages of 18 and 35 participated in this research, as those age groups constitute the majority of low-income earners.

Study authors made it a point to mention that between 2002 and 2015 seven U.S. states never raised their minimum wages unless federally mandated to do so. Those states were Wyoming, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

“Financial considerations play a substantial role in whether couples consider their relationships worth maintaining,” Prof. Karney concludes. “Economic stress and financial strain predict less satisfying and less stable marriages, and higher levels of poverty and consumer debt predict a greater risk of divorce.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For this work, study authors considered anyone making $20 per hour or less a low-income worker . They clarify, however, that the results would have been largely the same even if they had lowered that threshold to $16 per hour.

The study is published in the Journal of Marriage and Family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper arrested for drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges. The 44-year-old, who is stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski, according to a PSP release. After a federal search warrant […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the […]
POTUS
WTAJ

Heroin found during I-99 traffic stop gets duo jail time

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation led to the discovery of heroin and paraphernalia on Monday. Police were surveying the Roadways Motel in Altoona when they saw Ezra Hoover, 27, of Morrisdale and Carly Brown, 22, of Huntingdon putting items in the back of a silver GMC SUV. […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Minimum Wages#Income Inequality#Divorces#Rand#Americans#Republican
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Feds increase interest rates to slow inflation

Consumer prices continue to rise at the fastest rate in decades. And that has the federal reserve once again increasing interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation down. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says the fed could continue to raise rates in the coming months to slow down price hikes, but faces a […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTAJ

Somerset officials searching for 4 wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 2. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of the Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Brian Tressler, 46, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it, officials said Wednesday. The U.S. struck...
IMMIGRATION
WTAJ

A pleasant day Thursday before soggy and chilly weather returns

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds Thursday night. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy and it will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Friday then struggle to reach out of the lower 50s on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Showers and storms will impact evening plans

Today we will start with more clouds compared to sun and then showers arrive in the afternoon. There could even be some evening thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms in the Laurel Highlands could have strong gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s with showers.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests

Children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity at least for several years, a study published Wednesday suggests. The research involved 317 youngsters who were 3 to 12 years old when they were recruited to the study. Five years later, at the study’s end, 94% were living as transgender and almost two-thirds were using either puberty-blocking medication or sex hormones to medically transition.
SOCIETY
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy