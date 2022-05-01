Jamestown police investigating homicide

Jamestown police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of E. 6th Street and American Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of multiple shots fired. Officers were also advised that a shooting victim arrived at UPMC Chautauqua in a vehicle. The victim, 37 -year-old Shawn Black of Lockport, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (716) 483-7537 or (716) 483-8477.