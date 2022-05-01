ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown police investigating homicide

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1cJq_0fPlw8gL00

Jamestown police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of E. 6th Street and American Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of multiple shots fired. Officers were also advised that a shooting victim arrived at UPMC Chautauqua in a vehicle. The victim, 37 -year-old Shawn Black of Lockport, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (716) 483-7537 or (716) 483-8477.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lockport, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#American Place
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Man who fled to North Carolina after stabbing pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in Erie County Court, according to the District Attorney’s office. Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, around 5 a.m., Turner stabbed the victim, Ronald Green, 29, multiple […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police Are Looking For These 15 Wanted Fugitives In WNY [Photos]

Various law enforcement agencies in Western New York are looking for these fugitives. The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Niagara County Probation Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants or who have been convicted and fled. These are the most recent fugitives.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy