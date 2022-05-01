Male found deceased near railroad tracks in Rochester

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose in 2019. Bret Ryne Lott, 32, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday. If he is convicted, the maximum sentence for the third-degree murder charge is 25 years in prison. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a room at the Motel 6 on the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue for a welfare check on the morning of Nov. 2, 2019. There, they found a 27-year-old woman lying on a bed. She was cold to...

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO