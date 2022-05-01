ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Male found deceased near railroad tracks in Rochester

KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester said a deceased male was...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Police ID man struck, killed by train in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police on Monday identified a 29-year-old man who was hit by a train and killed. The man, Joshua Crews, from the Rochester area, was found deceased April 30 at 6:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Civic Center Dr. Police said he was struck by the train...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Police investigate body found in NE Rochester

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an adult male body found on train tracks near Silver Lake Dr. Northeast and Civic Center Dr. Northwest Saturday night. The lead officer on the scene described the incident as an "accident with the train." According to RPD, the call...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man found in stolen vehicle that was left running, unlocked

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man has been arrested after police said he was found in a stolen vehicle. Police said a Stewartville woman went into a Kwik Trip on 3rd Ave and 12th St SE Saturday around 2:45 p.m. Police said she left her vehicle running and unlocked while she went inside. When she came out, her vehicle was gone.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police: 1 shot during attempted carjacking in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday night, and authorities are trying to figure out if an arrest moments later is connected to the shooting. Police were called at 11:01 p.m. to the 400 block of 11th St. SE. The victim, a 21-year-old man from...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man accused of attacking a bus, a person, and a police officer pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of causing several disturbances is pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 29 of Rochester, was arrested on November 15, 2021. Rochester police say he forced a public transit bus to stop just after 7 pm near 7th Street and W. Silver Lake Drive NE. Police say Abikar punched the bus windshield and tried to break a windshield wiper, then damaged another vehicle before unsuccessfully trying to get inside it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAAL-TV

Man injured in Kathy's fight a fugitive from Illinois

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Adam Joshua Blazer was lacerated in the face by a beer bottle at Kathy’s Pub in Rochester. On Wednesday, he appeared in Olmsted County Court for fleeing an arrest in Illinois. Illinois’ Winnebago County court filed two warrants for Blazer’s arrest after...
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder In 2019 Overdose Death

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose in 2019. Bret Ryne Lott, 32, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday. If he is convicted, the maximum sentence for the third-degree murder charge is 25 years in prison. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a room at the Motel 6 on the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue for a welfare check on the morning of Nov. 2, 2019. There, they found a 27-year-old woman lying on a bed. She was cold to...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

