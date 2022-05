The Big 12 had 25 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, its most since 26 in 2019, and tied with the Pac-12 for the third-most draftees among conferences. Oklahoma’s seven selections tied with Alabama for fifth-most among institutions. Baylor's six picks tied a program record for selections in a seven-round draft while Iowa State's four draftees are its most in a seven-round draft. Cyclone RB Breece Hall was the first Big 12 player chosen as the No. 36 overall selection in the second round by the New York Jets.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO