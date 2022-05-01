ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mayorkas’ message to migrants remains: ‘Do not come’

By Kelly Hooper
 5 days ago
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a press briefing at the White House. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday reiterated his calls from about a year ago for migrants to “not come” to the southern border of the U.S.

“What happens now is individuals are either expelled under the Title 42 authority or they are placed in immigration enforcement proceedings. And they are removed if they do not have a valid claim under our law to remain. And so the border is not open,” Mayorkas told host Dana Bash on CNN's “State of the Union.”

Asked by Bash: "If somebody is watching this from another country, considering coming, your message is ..."

"Do not come," Mayorkas replied, an answer in line with his past answers to similar questions. His comment also echoed phrases used by others in the administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who told would-be migrants in Guatemala last year : "Do not come. Do not come."

Despite promising during his campaign that he would end Title 42 — a deportation policy invoked by then-President Donald Trump designed to stop the spread of Covid-19 through restrictions on immigration — President Joe Biden has kept the policy in place since taking office. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in early April that it would end the policy May 23, which has been used to expel more than 1 million migrants at the southern border.

The decision has led to a revolt from Democrats , who fear a summer surge of migrants at the border if the policy is revoked. The move has also provided ammo for Republicans, who are weaponizing the topic ahead of the midterm elections. Multiple states have sued to block the end of the policy.

DHS officials have said they’re planning for the possibility of 18,000 border apprehensions per day if Title 42 is lifted — compared to the current number of about 7,000 per day.

Mayorkas said on Sunday that if that number is reached, “that is going to be an extraordinary strain on our system.” But he said DHS is preparing for the influx of migrants “not just in the domestic arena, but also with our partners to the south.”

“That's going to put a strain on our system — precisely why our plan also calls for a regional approach to what is a regional challenge. And we need countries to the south to manage their borders,” he said.

Mayorkas said as DHS secretary, he does not have an opinion on whether Title 42 — which has allowed for the immediate expulsion of migrants without due process — should be in place.

“I do not because I am not a public health expert. But it is my responsibility to plan and execute as it is in place, and plan, prepare and execute for the day when it won't be,” he said.

Comments / 477

Realist
5d ago

Oh yeah your howls will not be heard the damage was done when dementia Biden invited them. Vote democrats out in November

Reply(42)
363
Gypsyjag
5d ago

Yeah that’s really going to put a stop to it !!!!!!!! Beijing biden and the democrazies think they can get millions of illegals to vote for them that’s their only chance and they know it

Reply(13)
206
Michael Barth
5d ago

He says "Do not come," while Democrats and ACLU says, "Come, your welcome here," while Biden/Harris administration supports an open border for enemies of our nation pass through or become released into the US with a free plane ride.

Reply(6)
171
