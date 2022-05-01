Calhoun County Democrat Candidate Meet and Greet

Photo Courtesy of the Calhoun County Democrats

May 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County Democrats will host a meet-and-greet for any interested Democratic statewide candidates — and candidates for any district that include part of Calhoun County. Candidates and voters will have an opportunity to make a personal connection where questions can be answered in an informal setting. Candidates are invited to bring business cards, and other literature that talks about their platform and ideas to share with potential voters.

Candidates included are: Governor; Secretary of State; House districts: 32 and 40; State Senate District 12; Calhoun County Commission District 2; and SDEC 29, 32, 35, 36, and 40.

The event will take place Saturday, May 7, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the Calhoun County Democratic HQ, 812 Noble Street, on the corner of Noble and Hwy 202.

Calhoun County Democrats will be set up to make a short video of each candidate, which will be showcased on their Facebook page and their website throughout the entire election cycle.

