Calhoun County Democrat Candidate Meet and Greet

 4 days ago

Photo Courtesy of the Calhoun County Democrats

May 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County Democrats will host a meet-and-greet for any interested Democratic statewide candidates — and candidates for any district that include part of Calhoun County. Candidates and voters will have an opportunity to make a personal connection where questions can be answered in an informal setting. Candidates are invited to bring business cards, and other literature that talks about their platform and ideas to share with potential voters.

Candidates included are: Governor; Secretary of State; House districts: 32 and 40; State Senate District 12; Calhoun County Commission District 2; and SDEC 29, 32, 35, 36, and 40.

The event will take place Saturday, May 7, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the Calhoun County Democratic HQ, 812 Noble Street, on the corner of Noble and Hwy 202.

Calhoun County Democrats will be set up to make a short video of each candidate, which will be showcased on their Facebook page and their website throughout the entire election cycle.

*The Calhoun Journal does not endorse any candidate or political party

Delbert Worley
4d ago

Be for you vote, look at the past history of Anniston look at the corruption in Calhoun county how long has that person been in office.time for a change.

Ribs
4d ago

I would be embarrassed to show my face!!!! What a circus the Democratic Party has given us!!!

CONGRESS & COURTS
CalCoDems March for Women’s Rights

The Calhoun County Democrats have organized a March for women’s rights. Concerned citizens are invited to gather at 812 Noble Street on the corner of Noble and Hwy 202 at 1:30, Thursday, May 5th. Extra parking is available in the adjacent Winn Dixie parking lot. The group will march to the Federal Building, hear from proponents for women’s rights, peacefully protest on the steps, then return to the Calhoun County headquarters. Cold drinks and snacks will be available. “We are not going to sit down and do nothing, we are devastated that they would consider overturning Roe v Wade after this 50 year law of the land,” said Democratic Party Chair Sheila Gilbert.
