Fort Myers, FL

Aftermath of South Fort Myers tornado leaves locals astonished

By Lacey Lee
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Neighbors in South Fort Myers were cleaning Saturday morning after a EF0 tornado spun through their neighborhood.

The tornado touched down in South Fort Myers Friday at 5pm near Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive.

“We’ve never seen this much yard debris from any of the hurricanes or any of the storms,” David Seehaver said.

Seehaver and his wife lived on Popham Drive for 35 years and were shocked to see the aftermath of the tornado. He showed us the downed palm trees and debri that was left behind. Crews were out in the area to help clean it up.

“It started getting very dark and we went out onto the pool deck to bring in some chairs in and it started to rain lightly and al of a sudden the wind just started howling,” Seehavor said.

Just a block over, crews were repairing the roofs of several condos. Neighbors said they were shocked to see and feel the tornado and it seemed to only last a few minutes.

Cathy Lemay, lives nearby and said her condo wasn’t effected by the storm but her neighbors were. She said she’s glad no one was hurt.

“Very blessed. Nobody got hurt, that’s the most important thing. You can replace a roof and furniture but yea it’s great. Everybody is great here helping out.”

