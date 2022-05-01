ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Customs officers seize $70K worth of cocaine hidden in insulated thermal cups

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rjPh_0fPlsocK00

PHILADELPHIA — Customs officials said that they have “interrupted a cool trend” of smugglers attempting to bring cocaine into the country through thermal cups.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that four shipments from Jamaica were seized last month. The shipments contained cocaine that was secreted inside the insulated walls of the thermal cups.

Customs officials said each shipment contained four insulated cups that were packed with tea bags, bagged spices or vaporizing ointment, according to the news release. Each shipment had approximately 250 to 260 grams of cocaine, which had a total weight of 2 1/2 pounds.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $70,000, customs officials said.

Two of the shipments were seized in Philadelphia, on March 10 and March 16. One shipment was intercepted in Cincinnati on March 11, and the other shipment was confiscated in New York City on March 15.

“These cocaine seizures perfectly illustrate how Customs and Border Protection officers across the country routinely collaborate to intercept shipments of dangerous drugs and force traffickers to work hard to change concealment tactics and supply routes,” Joseph Martella, CBP’s area port director in Philadelphia, said in a statement. “Our communities expect us to stand a vigilant watch along our nation’s borders against the repeated smuggling attempts by drug trafficking organizations, and CBP vows to do just that.”

An investigation is ongoing, the CBP said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Smuggling#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDBO

Feds seize nearly 72,000 undeclared pills at Texas border crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 71,590 undeclared pills from a U.S. citizen attempting to gain re-entry from Mexico on Sunday at the Los Indios International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. “This seizure of undeclared prescription medication was composed of sedatives and other medications that are...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WDBO

Federal prosecutors: Detroit man had vending machine to sell marijuana and pills

DETROIT — A Detroit man is facing a list of charges after investigators said he had 18 guns illegally and was running a vending machine for drugs out of his home. In the criminal complaint outlining the case against Marcellus Cornwell, an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that the bureau began investigating Cornwell in January 2022 after receiving an anonymous tip that Cornwell “had a vending machine on the side of his house that he used to sell marijuana and pills.”
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends

BEIJING — (AP) — A building collapse one week ago in central China killed 53 people, state media reported Friday as the search of the large pile of debris ended after rescuers found 10 survivors. Authorities said at a news conference that all the missing had been accounted...
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

British Virgin Islands premier granted bond in drug case

The premier of the British Virgin Islands, who was arrested on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. last week, was granted a $500,000 bond on Wednesday, a move that could see him released from a Miami prison. Andrew Alturo Fahie, 51, who has been premier of the...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Morning jolt? Swiss find cocaine stash amid coffee bean bags

GENEVA — (AP) — Swiss police say an investigation is underway after workers at a Nespresso warehouse in western Switzerland found 500 kilograms (over 1,100 pounds) of cocaine, with a street value of $50 million, as they unloaded coffee beans that had arrived by train. Regional police in...
GENEVA, FL
WDBO

Man arrested for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

CHICAGO — (AP) — A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said. Chicago Police said the passenger on flight 2478 was arrested and...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Man hides from police under blanket at Maine hotel

MAINE — A man hid from police under a blanket outside of a Maine hotel early Monday morning after being told to not return to the property hours earlier. In a Facebook post, the Belfast Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. they were called out to the Admiral Ocean Inn about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they found Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They told him that if he were to return that he would be arrested.
BELFAST, ME
WDBO

Man cited after TSA agents find 23 weapons packed inside carry-on bag

WASHINGTON — A man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers located a stash of 23 weapons in his carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Locking-blade knives, a dagger, disposable scalpels, martial arts throwing knives and a pair of brass knuckles were...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy