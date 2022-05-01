ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

18-year-old killed in Saturday evening Buffalo shooting

By Patrick Ryan
WIVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old male from Buffalo was killed Saturday night in a shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the...

www.wivb.com

Comments / 14

Mo Mo
4d ago

Violence and drugs is in the music , and in the movies and now social media. The kids listen and watch it daily on their smart phones that they take to school. Their is no more God or Allah in their lives. They don't read the Bible or Quran or any holy book. They are lost sheep in the wilderness. The wolf keeps picking them apart.

Reply(1)
4
Larry E.
5d ago

There is no hanging on the fence. Either you are with God or you are happy with the Devil running and ruining your life. To God be the Glory, forever!Amen!

Reply
3
Janee Washington
4d ago

it take real evil 😈 to say anything negative in a post as sad as this a baby is gone and a baby did it lord have mercy 🥺 praying for the families involved 🙏🏾💔

Reply
2
