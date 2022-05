After a countless number of drafts where the 49ers built their roster via the first round, San Francisco dove into uncharted waters last weekend, as they had their first selection at No. 61 overall, since they traded up for their franchise quarterback in Trey Lance last offseason, sending their last year's first-rounder, this year's first-rounder, and next year's first-rounder as a part of the package.

