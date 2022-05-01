Ice dream: Seasonal stands offer sweet treats, a head start on warm summer days

Seasonal ice cream shops precede robins, Mud Hens, and Tigers as signals that spring has sprung and summer can’t be far behind.

Mr. Freeze in Perrysburg, Netty’s and Mr. G’s Barn in Toledo, and Ice Cream Time in Monroe are among those harbingers of warmer weather. They open by late February before morphing into summer community gathering places for those craving an ice cream sundae, vanilla or chocolate cone, or slush drink.

Ron Hamilton, 80, departed the wooden chateau-style Mr. Freeze building recently carrying a tray with two turtle sundaes oozing with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, and pecans and a cup of chocolate-vanilla soft serve topped with whipped cream. He grinned while glancing down at his frozen treats, saying: “They combine quality and quantity on everything on the menu,” he said. “I don’t know where else I can get this much ice cream for this price.”

With the harmonic tones of “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys playing over the outdoor speakers, summer seemed to have arrived early.

Mr. Hamilton began coming to Mr. Freeze at 627 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, when he moved here from Massachusetts 37 years ago – long before his next-door neighbor became Todd Peterson, who owns Mr. Freeze along with sister Kylee Davis and their parents, George and Lynn Peterson.

It’s the only place Ms. Davis, 50, has worked, and she noted that her grandparents opened the venue 52 years ago as a root beer stand called “Miller Frostop.”

“I can’t live without it!” she said. “We make friends with everybody. There’s a guy named Ron — he calls me ‘Sassy’ and I call him ‘Grumpy’ – who rarely misses coming in here for even one day for 20 years now. And a guy who was coming here for 15 years just passed and it was hard. His daughter came and told me.”

When asked what makes their frozen offerings special, Ms. Davis said, “They’re made with love. And we treat everyone like family.”

325 Fearing Blvd., Toledo2701 Dorr St., Toledo904 Clark St., Holland627 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg2031 N. McCord Rd., Toledo6756 Hill Ave., Toledo.3648 N. Dixie Hwy., Toledo

She said the turtle sundae and buckeye sundae — with hot fudge, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, and sweet buckeye candies — are their most popular items.

“My favorite thing is when the [Frank] Elementary School gets to their last day and they all walk down here for ice cream,” Ms. Davis said. “We enjoy being part of our community.”

Netty’s Famous Chili Dogs — known for both hot dogs and ice cream — has one location of four Toledo locations at 325 S. Fearing Blvd., across the street from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and its adjoining schools. Parishioners and students visit regularly.

“We also get baseball teams in the summer,” said owner Brad Fields, whose store opened in 1978. “Now, when school lets out at 3, we get a rush for tons of ice cream.

“One of our most popular items is a Blue Netty Freeze — a blue raspberry slush and vanilla ice cream mix. People love it. We buy the best quality ice cream we can. We get it from Grove Dairy. And in October, we come out with pumpkin ice cream.

“It’s amazing that when it’s sleeting or snowing we still have our drive-thru wrapped around with people wanting ice cream and chili dogs,” he continued. “We also have patio dining and plenty of regulars. We have one doctor who comes every day for a medium vanilla ice cream cone. We start making it when we see him coming.”