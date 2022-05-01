ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Look Ahead: Week of May 2

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region this week. Let’s Amplify NY, is an organization calling on the legislature to make hearing aids more accessible for children with hearing loss in New York. Advocates will be at the Capitol...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Raw Video: Gov. Scott weekly briefing

Will new assessments mean higher taxes for North Country residents?. If you live in Clinton or Essex counties in New York, you may be wondering whether your property taxes are going up after a change in your property’s assessment. Scott rejects tenants’ rights charter change; Lawmakers poised to override...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, VT
Stowe, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
City
Middlesex, VT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Art#Travel Leisure#Wcax#Asap#Doctors And Veterinarians
96.1 The Eagle

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY drive-in movie theaters open for 2022 season: See list of locations

In a sure sign that summer is on the way, drive-in movie theaters in Upstate New York are officially open for the 2022 season. More than 20 drive-ins near cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany will be showing movies under the stars for fans nostalgic for a classic cinema experience. Four locations in the region have also been named the best in the entire Northeast.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WCAX

3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel

It’s law here in Vermont, but many still need a push to keep food scraps and compostables out of the trash. Vermont National Guard warns about more helicopter activity Monday. Updated: 4 hours ago. A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in...
VERMONT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Have you heard of these tiny towns in NJ?

When you think of New Jersey, you think of people. Lots and lots of people. However, there are towns across the great Garden State that are shockingly small. What's so great about the "Great Garden State?" Where do I start?. Roadside farm stands, dynamite diners, the finest wineries and craft...
POLITICS
WCAX

Police investigate Essex Junction shooting

Some Wells River kindergarteners are saying “move out of the way Gary”. Just two weeks ago, another driver dies after a crash on Route 22A. Vermont’s athletes on Team USA visited the Capitol together Tuesday. Restaurant worker recognized by Essex Police. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Camel's Hump's Burrows Trail to see major upgrades

In the center of Brattleboro, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters is one of a kind. Police in the North Country say they have seen a significant increase in car thefts in recent months. Why is Gov. Scott the reigning veto champ?. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Vermont legislative session’s final days...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Crews recover body of missing NH fisherman

MONROE, NH. (WCAX) - Nearly a month after his apparent drowning, crews on Tuesday recovered the body of a missing New Hampshire fisherman in the Connecticut River. New Hampshire Fish and Game says around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, they found the body of Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Woodstock, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police and Marine Patrol recovered him from the banks of the Connecticut River.
MONROE, NH
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will settle in to our north over the next several days that will bring us a nice stretch of reasonably sunny, dry weather. An area of low pressure will pass to our south that will spread some clouds over southern New England and into southern Vermont, but we can expect more sunshine and warmer weather by the start of next week.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy