Whatever happens the rest of this year on the PGA Tour, it will be hard to top, from both a gut-check and feel-good perspective, the story of Ryan Brehm, who used his one and only start on a Minor Medical Extension to win the Puerto Rico Open. The Medical Extension, which dates to 1987, was instituted to protect the exempt status of injured players until they are able to return to competition. In Brehm's case, he was granted an extension of one start after testing positive for COVID-19 in 2021, and he used it for a victory he had to have or else he would have lost his tour card.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO