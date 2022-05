Not sure how I got there, but as I was perusing America's ten most wanted fugitives, I noticed an Illinois man on the list. I don't know if you're aware of the story because it is some years ago, but Arnoldo Jimenez originally from Texas, once having resided in Burbank, Illinois, is wanted for allegedly killing his wife. The murder is said to have occurred the day after Jimenez's wedding on May 12, 2012.

