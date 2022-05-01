ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rune wins BMW Open after van de Zandschulp retires

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune has won the BMW Open final. He claimed his first ATP Tour title...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Tour#Danish
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
ESPN

Super League rebels Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus' plans for U.S. tournament in danger - sources

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' plans to play a preseason tournament in the United States are at risk of collapse, sources have told ESPN. The three clubs, who continue to lead the push for a European Super League, had hoped to play a series of exhibition games in the U.S. this summer, with Las Vegas slated as a potential host to a Clasico fixture between Madrid and Barca.
MLS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn't been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Luis Diaz’s emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

Luis Diaz looked utterly blown away by the realisation that his side had confirmed their spot in the Champions League final in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal. The Colombian international played an integral part in the Reds’ second-half comeback in Spain, producing the equaliser as his substitution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take control of the tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy