ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Robbie Williams announces fashion collaboration with a major Australian designer that's been in the works for 18 months: 'I love Australia, I do'

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Robbie Williams has announced a fashion collaboration with Australian designer Camilla Franks.

The collection has been in the works for 18 months and will include jackets, pants and shirts in Franks' statement bold style.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential on Sunday, the British singer, 48, expressed his love for Australia and described the pieces as having a 'unique niche'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qn6jd_0fPlp8rO00
'I love Australia, I do': Robbie Williams (pictured), 48, announced a fashion collaboration with a major Australian designer on Sunday 

'It matches definitely the personality that is on stage. It is also really, really comfortable and you feel really, really glam. It is like wearing a stage outfit but they are like pyjamas. It is a unique niche,' Robbie told the publication.

The Angels hit-maker continued: 'I love Australia, I do.'

Camilla, who is friends with Robbie and his wife Ayda Field, added: 'Robbie has been an amazing mate for many years, he is also the greatest entertainer in the world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEypk_0fPlp8rO00
Bold pieces: The British superstar has teamed up with Camilla Franks to create a collection that includes jackets, pants and shirts in Franks' statement bold style. The partnership has been in the works for 18 months. Pictured on The Jonathan Ross Show in December 2020 

Back in August, Robbie showed his support for the designer when he modelled shirts from her latest range of clothing at the time.

In one Instagram photo, the pop star wore the Wonder Woman oversized brand T-shirt, which costs AU$300.

Robbie also wore the animal print Rainbow Room shirt with ornate detailing on the front, retailing for $279.

Ayda, 42, had on her own Rainbow Room tee, and she posed for a selfie wearing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X61eV_0fPlp8rO00
Good friends: Back in August, the Angels hit-maker showed his support for the designer when he modelled shirts from her latest range of clothing at the time on Instagram 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vucmc_0fPlp8rO00
Roar: Robbie wore the animal print Rainbow Room tee with ornate detailing on the front, retailing for AU$279. His wife Ayda Field, (pictured), 42, had one, too

In a video shared the same day, Robbie had on the Acid Abbey shirt with a tiger design, valued at $299.

In the images, Robbie and his wife were enjoying a getaway to Formentera, with the singer spinning the DJ decks and the pair spending time on a boat.

Camilla shared the photos and clips to her own Instagram at the time and gushed about the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yumwy_0fPlp8rO00
Wonder! In one Instagram snap, Robbie wore the Wonder Woman oversized brand T-shirt, which costs $300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiMER_0fPlp8rO00
Nice! In a video shared the same day, Robbie had on the Acid Abbey shirt with a tiger design, valued at $299
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btJiT_0fPlp8rO00
Time off: In the images, Robbie and his wife were enjoying a getaway to Formentera, with the singer spinning the DJ decks and the pair spending time on a boat

She wrote in her caption: '@robbiewilliams and @aydafieldwilliams taking our tees on tour.

'Featuring prints 'Wonder Woman' and 'Rainbow Room' Oversize Brand Tees.'

Camilla, 46, is a beloved Australian designer who is best known for her colourful kaftans and resort wear.

She founded the label in 2004 in Sydney's Bondi Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNsWl_0fPlp8rO00
Star: Camilla, 46, is a beloved Australian designer who is best known for her colourful kaftans and resort wear

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayda Field
Person
Robbie Williams
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Australian#The Daily Telegraph#British#Angels#Wonder Woman
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy