Robbie Williams announces fashion collaboration with a major Australian designer that's been in the works for 18 months: 'I love Australia, I do'

Robbie Williams has announced a fashion collaboration with Australian designer Camilla Franks.

The collection has been in the works for 18 months and will include jackets, pants and shirts in Franks' statement bold style.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential on Sunday, the British singer, 48, expressed his love for Australia and described the pieces as having a 'unique niche'.

'I love Australia, I do': Robbie Williams (pictured), 48,

'It matches definitely the personality that is on stage. It is also really, really comfortable and you feel really, really glam. It is like wearing a stage outfit but they are like pyjamas. It is a unique niche,' Robbie told the publication.

The Angels hit-maker continued: 'I love Australia, I do.'

Camilla, who is friends with Robbie and his wife Ayda Field, added: 'Robbie has been an amazing mate for many years, he is also the greatest entertainer in the world.'

Pictured on The Jonathan Ross Show in December 2020

Back in August, Robbie showed his support for the designer when he modelled shirts from her latest range of clothing at the time.

In one Instagram photo, the pop star wore the Wonder Woman oversized brand T-shirt, which costs AU$300.

Robbie also wore the animal print Rainbow Room shirt with ornate detailing on the front, retailing for $279.

Ayda, 42, had on her own Rainbow Room tee, and she posed for a selfie wearing it.

Good friends:

His wife Ayda Field, (pictured), 42,

In a video shared the same day, Robbie had on the Acid Abbey shirt with a tiger design, valued at $299.

In the images, Robbie and his wife were enjoying a getaway to Formentera, with the singer spinning the DJ decks and the pair spending time on a boat.

Camilla shared the photos and clips to her own Instagram at the time and gushed about the pair.

Wonder!

Nice!

Time off:

She wrote in her caption: '@robbiewilliams and @aydafieldwilliams taking our tees on tour.

'Featuring prints 'Wonder Woman' and 'Rainbow Room' Oversize Brand Tees.'

Camilla, 46, is a beloved Australian designer who is best known for her colourful kaftans and resort wear.

She founded the label in 2004 in Sydney's Bondi Beach.