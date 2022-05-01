ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60 guns turned in at gun buyback program in Kingston

By Richard Roman
 5 days ago

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, 60 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback program hosted by the Office of the Attorney Genera l (OAG) in partnership with the Kingston Police Department, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. OAG accepts working and non-working unloaded firearms with no questions asked in exchange for compensation on site.

DEC announces new recreational saltwater fishing regulations

According to OAG in exchange for the firearms, monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, is exchanged when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site. As a result of the community buyback event 26 long guns, 20 handguns, six assault rifles, and eight non-working guns were collected they said.

Since 2013, the OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout the state of New York state and has successfully collected more than 4,700 firearms they said. To date, OAG has taken a total of more than 2,700 guns out of communities since 2019.

