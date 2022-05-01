ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man shot dead, four women injured outside Cleveland Avenue apartments

By Joi Dukes
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - One man is dead and four other female victims are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. While Atlanta Police are investigating, some residents who live in the Fairway Gardens apartment complex told FOX 5...

www.fox5atlanta.com

