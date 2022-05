Editor’s Note: Gov. Chris Sununu says the case numbers provided below by the state Department of Health and Human Services are underreported because of home testing. And because the DHHS statistics for hospitalizations are different from those posted on the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s website, InDepthNH.org will include this caveat in its daily posting of the DHHS news releases along with a link to the NHHA website. NHHA website: https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO