ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

14-year-old arrested for 17-year-old brother's murder

By WRTV Staff
wmar2news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old boy was arrested just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on a preliminary murder charge after police say he shot and killed his 17-year-old brother. Police in the town of Kokomo responded at around 3:40 p.m. local...

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

BOONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death. Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. They are being held at the Warrick County Jail.
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Boy, 14, held in fatal shooting of 17-year-old brother in central Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 17-year-old brother in central Indiana. Police say the shooting was reported Saturday afternoon in Kokomo. The older teen told officers his brother ran away after shooting him. He had been shot twice and later died at a hospital.
KOKOMO, IN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Wrtv
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden Drugs

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
FOX59

IMPD braces for east side violence retaliation

INDIANAPOLIS — With at least four murders and seven non-fatal shootings on the record this past weekend, IMPD fears more retaliation could be in store for the east side of the city in the days to come. A 17-year-old was wounded in an alley off the 1100 block of North Hamilton Avenue as 37 shell […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy