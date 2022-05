Following two hard-fought matchups, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are tied up 1-1 in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the Bucks got the split they needed on the road, there were still some noticeable concerns on display during these two contests. Among them have been the hit-or-miss contributions from the Bucks’ supporting cast, with Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez serving as two big examples. These two have somewhat struggled on both sides of the basketball over these first two contests, and they must step up with the series now shifting to Fiserv Forum for the next pair of games.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO