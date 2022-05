Thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, the Miami Dolphins came into the draft with the fewest selections of any team in the league, totaling four, and none inside the top 100. Thus, the Dolphins were left with few options to improve the rest of their roster. They also didn’t make any moves during the draft, so four players it is. Not that the Dolphins had too many holes in the roster, but there are still some that went unfilled.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO