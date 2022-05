Bob Elkins, the son of a coal miner who played a quick but important role in Coal Miner’s Daughter, has died at age 89. The news was confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter. Elkins, who spent much of his life in and around the Cincinnati area, died in Cold Spring, Kentucky. His publicist made the announcement. He was living in a nursing home at the time of his death.

