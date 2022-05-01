ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Final day of Mississippi fest canceled after fatal shooting

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. — A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds...

