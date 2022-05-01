ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

From disco to video games: 6 themed bars coming to downtown Orlando this summer

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
New barcade 1 Up, a new barcade, is coming to Orlando (wftv.com/1 Up)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A little something for everyone will be coming to downtown Orlando this summer.

Bar None Creations, an Orlando-based fabrication and design company that specializes in themed bars and restaurants, said on its website it will open six new themed bars around downtown.

Here is what we know about them.

  • 1-Up Orlando: This “barcade” was previously announced. The owners said it will infuse elements of a bar and arcade, and open in the former home of Schumann’s Jager Haus, 25 W. Church St. It will open sometime in May.
  • High-T Orlando: Described as “Orlando’s newest high team room and nighttime speakeasy” by Bar None Creations. It will open in June.
  • Outer Rim Tiki Cabaret: Not much is known about this themed bar, but based on its name and a few posts on their Instagram page, we can assume it will be sci-fi or “Star Wars” themed. An opening date beyond this summer has not been announced.
  • GOGO’s Disco: This will be a “disco lounge, with groovy cocktails, dancing queens, duck pin bowling, and the most radical music to get your jive on,” according to the bar’s Instagram page.
  • The Society: Bar None’s website hints at this being a “membership only” bar, perhaps a speak-easy, but nothing else is known.
  • Red Door: Nothing is yet known about this new location, and an Instagram page gives virtually no clues.

Bar None Creations also oversaw the development of Cocktails & Screams, the year-round Halloween Bar in downtown Orlando.

