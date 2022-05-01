ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Customs officers seize $70K worth of cocaine hidden in insulated thermal cups

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9nBa_0fPljchj00

PHILADELPHIA — Customs officials said that they have “interrupted a cool trend” of smugglers attempting to bring cocaine into the country through thermal cups.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that four shipments from Jamaica were seized last month. The shipments contained cocaine that was secreted inside the insulated walls of the thermal cups.

Customs officials said each shipment contained four insulated cups that were packed with tea bags, bagged spices or vaporizing ointment, according to the news release. Each shipment had approximately 250 to 260 grams of cocaine, which had a total weight of 2 1/2 pounds.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $70,000, customs officials said.

Two of the shipments were seized in Philadelphia, on March 10 and March 16. One shipment was intercepted in Cincinnati on March 11, and the other shipment was confiscated in New York City on March 15.

“These cocaine seizures perfectly illustrate how Customs and Border Protection officers across the country routinely collaborate to intercept shipments of dangerous drugs and force traffickers to work hard to change concealment tactics and supply routes,” Joseph Martella, CBP’s area port director in Philadelphia, said in a statement. “Our communities expect us to stand a vigilant watch along our nation’s borders against the repeated smuggling attempts by drug trafficking organizations, and CBP vows to do just that.”

An investigation is ongoing, the CBP said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seized Cartel Drugs & Arrested 17 Dangerous Fugitives in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $210,000 and arrested 17 fugitives over the last week. “The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.” On April 22, CBP officers working in El Paso intercepted narcotics in two…
EL PASO, TX
WHIO Dayton

Customs officers find 16,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in truck

HIDALGO, Texas — Customs officials seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition at the border between Texas and Mexico, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the ammunition included 13,000 rounds for 7.63x39 rifles and 3,000 rounds for .38-caliber pistols. The ammunition was intercepted at the Hidalgo International Bridge, KVEO-TV reported.
HIDALGO, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Smuggling#Cbp
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

$30K Of Fentanyl, $60K Of Meth Seized In Berks Drug Bust

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Trafficking Cocaine

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Felix Enrique Carrion, age 49, of Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to 94 months imprisonment to be followed by 6 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Gilroy Stewart, age 52, of Cleveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty on April 25, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, to the charge of possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
70K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy