White Castle in Orlando to celebrate millions of sliders sold for 1-year anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular Central Florida restaurant is about to reach a milestone.

On Tuesday, Florida’s only White Castle, located in Orlando, is preparing to celebrate a year in business.

The Orlando location is actually White Castle’s most popular.

The company expects to have sold five million sliders there by its first birthday.

“We decided to go 24 hours sometime in the summer, due to the fact that we know that our customers crave our product 24 hours,” said Francis Nation, operating partner with White Castle’s Orlando location.

When the location opened last year, lines for White Castle sliders snaked out into the road.

