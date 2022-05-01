Man Attacked With Knife After Verbal Altercation on CTA Blue Line Train in Wicker Park
A man suffered a laceration to his face after he was attacked with a knife following a verbal altercation on a CTA Blue Line train Saturday...www.nbcchicago.com
A man suffered a laceration to his face after he was attacked with a knife following a verbal altercation on a CTA Blue Line train Saturday...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0