ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders draft class named top 5 best overall value

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7Alw_0fPljABV00

During the draft, players are either deemed reaches or steals or simply the right pick at the right time. Ideally, if a team is truly drafting the players they consider to be the best available at any position, they should find themselves getting players who most analysts thought would have come off the board by then.

One popular way to find a reasonable idea of where a player ranks among the rest of the draft class is to collect a large sample size of ‘big boards’ or mock drafts and put together a consensus.

In those terms, the Raiders came out very favorable in their class according to Warren Sharp. With regard to comparing where the Raiders took a player versus where their average position in mock drafts, they had the fourth-best value class.

The players who helped raise the Raiders’ draft class value the most were fifth-round pick DT Matthew Butler and seventh-round pick OT Thayer Munford.

Butler’s consensus draft position was 129 (round 4) and the Raiders got him at 175 (round five), a difference of 46 spots. Munford was selected at pick 238 (round seven) while the consensus had him being selected at 158 (round five); a difference of 80 spots.

Does this mean these guys were ‘steals’? Hard to say at this point. It would seem to raise the possibility that the Raiders raised the chances they may have gotten at least a couple of players who are better than their draft position would suggest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Says He Won't Mentor Rookie

With the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. It was a fascinating pick considering Ryan Tannehill is currently their starter. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tannehill commented on the Titans' newest addition to the quarterback room. Tannehill revealed that he...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Draft#Jets#Panthers#Chiefs#American Football#Carolina Panthers 2#Green Bay Packers 3#Kansas City Chiefs 4#Las Vegas Raiders 5#Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers could be in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson recently made it clear that he didn’t want a particular Cleveland Browns player on his team. So, how about this one . . . ?. While answering reader questions in his most recent mailbag feature for Sports Illustrated, MMQB’s Albert Breer came across an inquiry (or two) on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. One curious customer—presumably a Browns fan—asked when Clowney will be signing with Cleveland, and the other—presumably a Panthers fan—asked when he’d be signing with Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Possible first sign Deebo is drawing back closer to 49ers

When the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft concluded and Deebo Samuel remained with the 49ers, it seemed to signal he would be going nowhere for a good, long while. Samuel initially signaled his dissatisfaction with the 49ers weeks earlier when he unfollowed the 49ers' official accounts on social media and scrubbed all photos of him in uniform.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants draft a Daniel Jones replacement in Todd McShay's 2023 mock

The 2022 NFL draft just ended but already we’re seeing an influx of 2023 mock drafts. Our friends over at Draft Wire released their never-too-soon 2023 mock this week and in it, the New York Giants selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Coincidentally, that’s exactly who ESPN’s Todd McShay has Big Blue taking in his 2023 mock that was released on Thursday.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy