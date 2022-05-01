The IUP Panel on the race for U.S. Senate
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Utah Democrats make an unusual move in the race for U.S. Senate by choosing not to nominate a candidate of their own.
House Minority Leader Brian King (D), Salt Lake City, and former Speaker of the House, Greg Hughes, debate the move in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 4