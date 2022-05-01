ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Kael Weston on missing out on the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

By Glen Mills
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Kael Weston was hoping to get the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, but delegates had other plans.

Weston joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what happened at the convention, and where he is turning his attention now.

