Police: One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after one person was killed on the city’s north side in an overnight shooting Sunday.
Police responded to the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 4:49 a.m. on a report of a shooting.Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers in Plain City
Officers found one victim, identified as 42-year-old Fidel Rios Corral, at the scene. Corral was transported to Riverside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m., according to police.
Police did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0