Police: One dead in north Columbus shooting

By Orri Benatar, Daniel Griffin
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after one person was killed on the city’s north side in an overnight shooting Sunday.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 4:49 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers in Plain City

Officers found one victim, identified as 42-year-old Fidel Rios Corral, at the scene. Corral was transported to Riverside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m., according to police.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

