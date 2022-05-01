Buckle up for hurricane season

Are you ready for hurricane season?

The time is now to get prepared for a storm before one potentially heads our way. The first week of May is Hurricane Preparedness Week!

It is a way to make sure you and your family have a plan in place.

Some of the preps include:

– Determining your personal hurricane risk

– Finding your evacuation zone

– Review/update insurance policies

– Replenish emergency supplies

– How to prep your home

Forecasts show another overactive hurricane season and living in Florida we need to always be ready to go!

The number one thing you can do is have a plan in place. Talk it out with your family so everyone knows when the time comes how to stay safe.