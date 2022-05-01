ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man fleeing police arraigned in fatal Detroit crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred after police attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving for speeding.

Jordan Strawter was arraigned Saturday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on reckless driving causing death, driving with license suspended/revoked/denied causing death, and fleeing and eluding causing death, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Police attempted to stop the speeding vehicle just after midnight Thursday on the city’s far northwest side. The vehicle later struck another vehicle, killing its 32-year-old driver, Kendle McCallum. McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

Strawter’s probable cause conference has been scheduled for May 9.

