Fantasy Overwatch League is back for another year in 2022. Though the old platforms may not be around, players can still find ways to play as the Overwatch League heads into its fifth year. With the league kicking off May 5, it is now the perfect time to start bringing people together and starting a new league. Most players enjoy the standard season-long format, which means that players need to draft their teams soon.

