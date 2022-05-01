ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Hannaford Helps reusable bag program launches

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luEzC_0fPldKef00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Starting Sunday, May 1, and for the entire month of May, when you purchase a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Hannaford located on Weibel Avenue in Saratoga Springs, $1 will be donated to Franklin Community Center. The non-profit human service agency has been providing basic necessities and services to less fortunate individuals and families in the Saratoga area since 1983, serving more than 6,000 people annually.

Franklin Community Center provides:

  • Advocacy and referral information
  • Free Store distribution center for clothing and household goods
  • Food pantry
  • Furniture match and distribution
  • Project Lift, an after-school intervention program
  • Student Services
  • Safe and affordable housing

The main offices for Franklin Community Center are located at 95 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs. Their food pantry can be found at 10 Franklin Street and the free store at 101 Washington Street.

The Hannaford Helps reusable bags program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting the environment. If you don’t feel comfortable going into the shop to purchase your bag, you can buy one online via Hannaford-To-Go .

