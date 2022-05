Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee and will be out indefinitely according to Brit Gharoli of The Athletic. Sano injured himself during the Twins' walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers on Apr. 26. He missed the next three games before starting Minnesota's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Apr. 30 but was pulled in the seventh inning. After missing Sunday's win over the Rays, he was placed on the injured list on Monday.

