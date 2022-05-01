ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Fire and police presence on 17th Avenue

By Karyssa D'Agostino, Hannah James
 5 days ago

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. May 1, 2022: Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Shull shares with News 3 it is an electrical fire. The source of the fire was an overloaded power outlet.

Chief Shull said three individuals were displaced from the home, however there were no injuries.

According to Chief Shull there were no smoke detectors in the residence.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A developing scene has been reported near the intersection of 44th St. and 17th Ave.

Fire & EMS as well as Columbus Police were seen responding to a scene. At this time CPD have blocked off the area on 17th Ave. between 43rd and 44th St., just two blocks away from Manchester Expressway.

Officials have not yet confirmed the reason for first responder presence.

It is advised to avoid the area as this is a developing scene, stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1j5a_0fPlcxkH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8Rpy_0fPlcxkH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X09WT_0fPlcxkH00
