Browns undrafted free agent additions list based on reports
The Cleveland Browns added nine draft picks to an already loaded roster. With not a lot of space remaining on the team’s 90-man roster, we could see some players waived as veteran free agents and undrafted ones are added to the roster.
As a quick recap, here are the nine players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft:
- CB Martin Emerson
- DE Alex Wright
- WR David Bell
- DT Perrion Winfrey
- K Cade York
- RB Jerome Ford
- WR Michael Woods II
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- OL Dawson Deaton
Shortly after every draft, there is a run on players signing as undrafted free agents. Sometimes we even hear about the signings before the draft has even ended. Last year, Marvin Wilson was the big-name addition for the Browns but he didn’t make the roster.
Based on reports, here is who is joining Cleveland’s roster or getting a tryout after not getting drafted including a QB who has been working out with Deshaun Watson and Tyrod Taylor, a basketball player turned tight end, a defensive lineman getting a money guarantee and a very athletic receiver:
