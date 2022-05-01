ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns undrafted free agent additions list based on reports

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGhPV_0fPlcNPT00

The Cleveland Browns added nine draft picks to an already loaded roster. With not a lot of space remaining on the team’s 90-man roster, we could see some players waived as veteran free agents and undrafted ones are added to the roster.

As a quick recap, here are the nine players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft:

  • CB Martin Emerson
  • DE Alex Wright
  • WR David Bell
  • DT Perrion Winfrey
  • K Cade York
  • RB Jerome Ford
  • WR Michael Woods II
  • DE Isaiah Thomas
  • OL Dawson Deaton

Shortly after every draft, there is a run on players signing as undrafted free agents. Sometimes we even hear about the signings before the draft has even ended. Last year, Marvin Wilson was the big-name addition for the Browns but he didn’t make the roster.

Based on reports, here is who is joining Cleveland’s roster or getting a tryout after not getting drafted including a QB who has been working out with Deshaun Watson and Tyrod Taylor, a basketball player turned tight end, a defensive lineman getting a money guarantee and a very athletic receiver:

QB Felix Harper

DT Glen Logan

WR Isaiah Weston

WR Travell Harris

WR Mike Harley Jr.

TE Malik Smith

OL Brock Hoffman

CB Shaun Jolly

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Illinois State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Aaron Wilson
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Wr#K Cade#De Isaiah Thomas#Alcorn State#Lightonsports
brownsnation.com

Former Browns QB Fielding Calls For NFL Return

During the Cleveland Browns’ disastrous 2016 season, a season that saw them lose 14 straight games and finish 1-15, Robert Griffin III saw some time as their starting quarterback. He started five games under center and brought the team its only win of the season, a 20-17 victory over...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy