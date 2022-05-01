Browns undrafted free agent additions list based on reports

The Cleveland Browns added nine draft picks to an already loaded roster. With not a lot of space remaining on the team’s 90-man roster, we could see some players waived as veteran free agents and undrafted ones are added to the roster.

As a quick recap, here are the nine players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft:

CB Martin Emerson

DE Alex Wright

WR David Bell

DT Perrion Winfrey

K Cade York

RB Jerome Ford

WR Michael Woods II

DE Isaiah Thomas

OL Dawson Deaton

Shortly after every draft, there is a run on players signing as undrafted free agents. Sometimes we even hear about the signings before the draft has even ended. Last year, Marvin Wilson was the big-name addition for the Browns but he didn’t make the roster.

Based on reports, here is who is joining Cleveland’s roster or getting a tryout after not getting drafted including a QB who has been working out with Deshaun Watson and Tyrod Taylor, a basketball player turned tight end, a defensive lineman getting a money guarantee and a very athletic receiver:

QB Felix Harper

DT Glen Logan

WR Isaiah Weston

WR Travell Harris

WR Mike Harley Jr.

TE Malik Smith

OL Brock Hoffman

CB Shaun Jolly